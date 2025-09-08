Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the surgical team and Policía Nacional de Panamá pose for a photo after competing in a friendly soccer match during Panamax Alpha Phase II, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Sept. 7, 2025. Although the purpose of the visit to Panama was to conduct a surgical eye mission, building partnership on and off the field brought a sense of unity to all involved.