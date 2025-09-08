Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II [Image 4 of 5]

    Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II

    PANAMA CITY, PANAMA

    09.10.2025

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of the surgical team and Policía Nacional de Panamá pose for a photo after competing in a friendly soccer match during Panamax Alpha Phase II, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Sept. 7, 2025. Although the purpose of the visit to Panama was to conduct a surgical eye mission, building partnership on and off the field brought a sense of unity to all involved.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 17:17
    Location: PANAMA CITY, PA
    This work, Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II

