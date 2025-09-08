Members of the surgical team and Policía Nacional de Panamá pose for a photo after competing in a friendly soccer match during Panamax Alpha Phase II, Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Sept. 7, 2025. Although the purpose of the visit to Panama was to conduct a surgical eye mission, building partnership on and off the field brought a sense of unity to all involved.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 17:17
|Photo ID:
|9305031
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-XX000-3005
|Resolution:
|1600x1200
|Size:
|405.26 KB
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, PA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Restoring sight, strengthening bonds in Panama during Panamax Alpha Phase II
No keywords found.