2025 09 10 Maneuver Warfighter Conference Day Two

Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Feltey, U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division, commanding general, answers panel questions during the second day of the annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference, Sept. 10, 2025, in Marshall Auditorium at Fort Benning, Georgia. The annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference gathers U.S. Army senior leaders and subject-matter experts from across the globe to discuss the way forward for maneuver forces. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel Marble)