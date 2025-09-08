Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Munson Army Health Center provides AED/CPR training on Fort Leavenworth

    Munson Army Health Center provides AED/CPR training on Fort Leavenworth

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2025

    Photo by Maria Christina Yager 

    Munson Army Health Center Public Affairs

    Harney Sports Complex staff member Samuel Hickerson performs chest compressions during Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Aug. 29. Immediate CPR can double or even triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.

    Date Taken: 08.29.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:33
    Photo ID: 9304768
    VIRIN: 250829-O-OT285-5511
    Resolution: 3164x3956
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    This work, Munson Army Health Center provides AED/CPR training on Fort Leavenworth, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

