Harney Sports Complex staff member Samuel Hickerson performs chest compressions during Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training at Munson Army Health Center, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Aug. 29. Immediate CPR can double or even triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 15:33
|Photo ID:
|9304768
|VIRIN:
|250829-O-OT285-5511
|Resolution:
|3164x3956
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Munson Army Health Center provides AED/CPR training on Fort Leavenworth, by Maria Christina Yager, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MRC/DHN West Leaders Visit Munson Army Health Center
No keywords found.