Maj. Gen. Stilwell signs 2025 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day proclamation

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, adjutant general for South Carolina, signs the 2025 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day proclamation, Sept. 10, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. The signing of the proclamation emphasizes the South Carolina National Guard's commitment to preventing suicide, through awareness and support for service members and their families. This initiative is part of National Suicide Prevention Month, in the state of South Carolina, and recognizes September 10, 2025, as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)