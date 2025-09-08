Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Stilwell signs 2025 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day proclamation [Image 2 of 3]

    Maj. Gen. Stilwell signs 2025 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day proclamation

    COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robin B. Stilwell, adjutant general for South Carolina, signs the 2025 Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day proclamation, Sept. 10, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. The signing of the proclamation emphasizes the South Carolina National Guard's commitment to preventing suicide, through awareness and support for service members and their families. This initiative is part of National Suicide Prevention Month, in the state of South Carolina, and recognizes September 10, 2025, as Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews)

    Behavioral Health
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Suicide Awareness
    National Guard Bureau
    Awareness
    Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day proclamation

