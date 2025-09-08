Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition

    UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Logo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:21
    Photo ID: 9304736
    VIRIN: 250911-A-FI370-1791
    Resolution: 6096x5990
    Size: 5.91 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Kicks Off

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DSOY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download