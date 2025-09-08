2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Logo
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9304736
|VIRIN:
|250911-A-FI370-1791
|Resolution:
|6096x5990
|Size:
|5.91 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Kicks Off
No keywords found.