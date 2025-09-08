Date Taken: 09.11.2025 Date Posted: 09.10.2025 15:21 Photo ID: 9304736 VIRIN: 250911-A-FI370-1791 Resolution: 6096x5990 Size: 5.91 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition, by SFC John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.