Aircraft Participate in Gray Flag 2025

Two U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks, attached to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, take off on Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Sept. 10, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)