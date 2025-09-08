Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Participate in Gray Flag 2025 [Image 4 of 5]

    Aircraft Participate in Gray Flag 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Base Ventura County

    An U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, attached to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, spins up its engines on the tarmac of Naval Air Station Point Mugu Sept. 10, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 12:34
    Photo ID: 9304017
    VIRIN: 250910-N-VX022-1174
    Resolution: 4430x5907
    Size: 13.84 MB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircraft Participate in Gray Flag 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

