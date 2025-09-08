Aircraft Participate in Gray Flag 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II, attached to the 422nd Test and Evaluation Squadron, spins up its engines on the tarmac of Naval Air Station Point Mugu Sept. 10, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)