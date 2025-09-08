Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft Participate in Gray Flag 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    Aircraft Participate in Gray Flag 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Naval Base Ventura County

    An U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk, attached to the 88th Test and Evaluation Squadron, spins up in preparation to take off on Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Sept. 10, 2025. Gray Flag 2025 is the naval aviation test community’s premier large force test event, providing unique venues for large-scale integration of new capabilities across services and platforms. Working with the Joint Force, industry, and our nation’s allies to ensure seamless integration and interoperability is key to ensuring warfighters have a decisive advantage in the field. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 12:34
    Photo ID: 9304011
    VIRIN: 250910-N-VX022-1068
    Resolution: 4456x5942
    Size: 18.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Pave Hawk
    2025
    Gray Flag
    Air Force
    Point Mugu

