    2ID recognizes Museum Director as he departs Korea after 50 years of service [Image 4 of 12]

    2ID recognizes Museum Director as he departs Korea after 50 years of service

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Chin-U Pak 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Col. (Ret.) William 'Mike' Alexander was recognized in the 2nd Infantry Division Hall of Heroes for his many years of service, both active duty and as the 2ID Museum Director, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sep 3, 2025. Col. (Ret.) Alexander is leaving the peninsula to take over an Army museum in Hawaii. The 2ID Museum continues to represent the long history of the division and demonstrate the ironclad commitment the U.S. has to their Alliance with South Korea.

    This work, 2ID recognizes Museum Director as he departs Korea after 50 years of service [Image 12 of 12], by Chin-U Pak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

