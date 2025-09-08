2ID recognizes Museum Director as he departs Korea after 50 years of service

Col. (Ret.) William 'Mike' Alexander was recognized in the 2nd Infantry Division Hall of Heroes for his many years of service, both active duty and as the 2ID Museum Director, on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Sep 3, 2025. Col. (Ret.) Alexander is leaving the peninsula to take over an Army museum in Hawaii. The 2ID Museum continues to represent the long history of the division and demonstrate the ironclad commitment the U.S. has to their Alliance with South Korea.
