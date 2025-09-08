TF Shikra AH-64 Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to Task Force Shikra, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct aerial gunnery training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. The training enhances aviator proficiency, crew coordination, and overall mission readiness. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)