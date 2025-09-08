Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TF Shikra AH-64 Training

    KUWAIT

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brianna Badder 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to Task Force Shikra, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct aerial gunnery training in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 9, 2025. The training enhances aviator proficiency, crew coordination, and overall mission readiness. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Brianna Badder)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 06:08
    Photo ID: 9303327
    VIRIN: 250909-A-JO777-2858
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.47 MB
    Location: KW
