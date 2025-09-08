The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Soldiers' Theater hosts the Music Café on August 24, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The Music Cafe is a monthly event designed to enhance espirit-de-corp and boost the morale of the servicemembers, their families, and the civilian employees in the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro.)