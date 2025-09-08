Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café

    CASERMA EDERLE, ITALY

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    AFN Vicenza

    The Soldiers' Theater hosts the Music Café on August 24, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The Music Cafe is a monthly event designed to enhance espirit-de-corp and boost the morale of the servicemembers, their families, and the civilian employees in the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 05:29
    Photo ID: 9303305
    VIRIN: 250824-A-JH229-5485
    Resolution: 6259x4173
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: CASERMA EDERLE, IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café
    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café
    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café
    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café
    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café
    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café
    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café
    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café
    The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Caserma Ederle
    Caserma Ederle Vicenza-Italy
    Music Café
    USAG - Italy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download