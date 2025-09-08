The Soldiers' Theater hosts the Music Café on August 24, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, Italy. The Music Cafe is a monthly event designed to enhance espirit-de-corp and boost the morale of the servicemembers, their families, and the civilian employees in the Vicenza Military Community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Salvador Castro.)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 05:29
|Photo ID:
|9303305
|VIRIN:
|250824-A-JH229-5485
|Resolution:
|6259x4173
|Size:
|8.41 MB
|Location:
|CASERMA EDERLE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Soldiers' Theater hosts Music Café [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.