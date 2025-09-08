ROK-U.S. Friendship Sports Day: U.S. and ROK Service members conduct Friendship Sports day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. and ROK service members conduct a balloon relay during the 2025 ROK-U.S. Friendship Sports day in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The event strengthens the ROK-U.S. alliance by fostering camaraderie, mutual respect, and teamwork between service members of both nations through friendly competition and cultural exchange.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight)