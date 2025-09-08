ROK-U.S. Friendship Sports Day: U.S. and ROK Service members conduct Friendship Sports day

U.S. and ROK service members conduct a balloon relay during the 2025 ROK-U.S. Friendship Sports day in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The event strengthens the ROK-U.S. alliance by fostering camaraderie, mutual respect, and teamwork between service members of both nations through friendly competition and cultural exchange.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 03:01
|Photo ID:
|9303197
|VIRIN:
|250910-A-AT874-1182
|Resolution:
|4824x3219
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
