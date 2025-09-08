Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK-U.S. Friendship Sports Day: U.S. and ROK Service members conduct Friendship Sports day [Image 5 of 5]

    ROK-U.S. Friendship Sports Day: U.S. and ROK Service members conduct Friendship Sports day

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. and ROK service members conduct a balloon relay during the 2025 ROK-U.S. Friendship Sports day in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The event strengthens the ROK-U.S. alliance by fostering camaraderie, mutual respect, and teamwork between service members of both nations through friendly competition and cultural exchange.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Knight)

