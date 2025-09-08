Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force air traffic control tower at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. Air traffic controllers with the 18th Operations Support Squadron monitor the airspace and airfield to ensure a safe and efficient flow of traffic in and out of Kadena, helping America’s airpower reach the farthest corners of the globe. At Kadena, the U.S. Air Force’s largest overseas combat wing, air traffic controllers are a vital part of guaranteeing the mission is a success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)