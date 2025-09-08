Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman David Scott, 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller trainer, walks down the stairs at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. ATC Airmen are responsible for knowing the capabilities of every aircraft they could come in contact with to ensure they can safely direct them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)