U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Formiller, 18th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air traffic controller standardization and evaluation, monitors training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. Training is constant, new Airmen spend up to 15 months training for their 5 level and retraining is required at every new base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9303065
|VIRIN:
|250903-F-LD348-1046
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission
No keywords found.