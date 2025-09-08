Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. William Formiller, 18th Operations Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of air traffic controller standardization and evaluation, monitors training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. Training is constant, new Airmen spend up to 15 months training for their 5 level and retraining is required at every new base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)