U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leo Gerard Lampa, 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower specialist, reviews monitors at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The ATC tower sequences the arrival and departure of Kadena's aircraft and other airborne assets on and off the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9303064
|VIRIN:
|250903-F-LD348-1035
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission
No keywords found.