Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leo Gerard Lampa, 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower specialist, reviews monitors at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. The ATC tower sequences the arrival and departure of Kadena's aircraft and other airborne assets on and off the flightline. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)