    Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission [Image 2 of 7]

    Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.03.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leo Gerard Lampa, left, 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower specialist, and Staff Sgt. Connor Butler, 18th OSS watch tower supervisor, checks the monitors at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. ATCs manage the arrival and departure of aircraft on the flightline, coordinating with various squadrons to ensure the flightline operates smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9303062
    VIRIN: 250903-F-LD348-1020
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Amy Kelley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Wing
    PACAF
    USPACOM

