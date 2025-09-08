Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Leo Gerard Lampa, left, 18th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control tower specialist, and Staff Sgt. Connor Butler, 18th OSS watch tower supervisor, checks the monitors at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. ATCs manage the arrival and departure of aircraft on the flightline, coordinating with various squadrons to ensure the flightline operates smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)