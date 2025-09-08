Kadena ATC - the tower behind the mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

View of the U.S. Air Force flightline from the Air Traffic Control tower at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 3, 2025. ATCs assigned to the 18th Operations Support Squadron, help coordinate and maintain operations on this 5 mile long flightline, one of the most diverse and active in the Pacific.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Kelley)