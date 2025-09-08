Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong [Image 5 of 5]

    Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force PACAF and Kadena leaders pose during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. Expected benefits of the project include improved efficiency, reduced project timelines and an enhanced quality of life for service members and their families stationed on Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9303060
    VIRIN: 250829-F-LO539-1005
    Resolution: 2048x1299
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Kadena AB
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Contracting Squadron
    18th Wing
    PACAF

