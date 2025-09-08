U.S. Air Force PACAF and Kadena leaders pose during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. Expected benefits of the project include improved efficiency, reduced project timelines and an enhanced quality of life for service members and their families stationed on Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 01:45
|Photo ID:
|9303060
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-LO539-1005
|Resolution:
|2048x1299
|Size:
|1.12 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF
No keywords found.