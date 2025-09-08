Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force PACAF and Kadena leaders pose during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. Expected benefits of the project include improved efficiency, reduced project timelines and an enhanced quality of life for service members and their families stationed on Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)