Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Army civilians and service members pose for a group photo during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. A dedicated team of 27 acquisitions, legal, engineering and finance professionals worked together to overcome challenges and put together the MACC, ensuring the project could cover a broad range of construction services across Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9303059
    VIRIN: 250829-F-LO539-1004
    Resolution: 2048x1421
    Size: 894.04 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF
    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF
    Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong
    Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong
    Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kadena AB
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Contracting Squadron
    18th Wing
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download