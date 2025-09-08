Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong

U.S. Air Force and Army civilians and service members pose for a group photo during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. A dedicated team of 27 acquisitions, legal, engineering and finance professionals worked together to overcome challenges and put together the MACC, ensuring the project could cover a broad range of construction services across Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)
