Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong

U.S. Air Force leaders cut a ribbon during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. The Okinawa MACC was a collaborative effort, involving multiple key stakeholders, including the 18th Civil Engineer Group, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Detachment 2, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)