    Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong [Image 3 of 5]

    Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force leaders cut a ribbon during a ceremony celebrating the Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract, or MACC, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 27, 2025. The Okinawa MACC was a collaborative effort, involving multiple key stakeholders, including the 18th Civil Engineer Group, U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa, Detachment 2, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 09.10.2025 01:45
    Photo ID: 9303058
    VIRIN: 250829-F-LO539-1003
    Resolution: 2048x1495
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Okinawa Multiple Award Construction Contract: Built Kadena Strong [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Erin Currie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MACC-ing History: 18th CONS Awards Largest Construction Contract in PACAF

    Kadena AB
    Indo-PACOM
    18th Contracting Squadron
    18th Wing
    PACAF

