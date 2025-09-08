U.S. Air Force Reserve Airmen participates in the water toss during the spirit competitions at the annual Operation Family Circle celebration at Travis AFB, Calif. on Sept. 6, 2025. Operation Family Circle is an annual event hosted by the 349th Air Mobility Wing that brings Airmen and families together for a day to connect, build resilience, and celebrate the strength of the wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brittany Lauro)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 19:19
|Photo ID:
|9302899
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-JM331-1168
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.65 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 349th Air Mobility Wing Celebrates Operation Family Circle [Image 4 of 4], by Brittany Lauro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.