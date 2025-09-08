2025 Maneuver Warfighter Conference Day One

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Nema Mobar, U.S. Army Forces Command, delivers a presentation on operationalizing warfighting readiness during the first day of the annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference, Sept. 9, 2025, in Marshall Auditorium at Fort Benning, Georgia. The annual Maneuver Warfighter Conference gathers U.S. Army senior leaders and subject-matter experts from across the globe to discuss the way forward for maneuver forces. (U.S. Army photo by Joey Rhodes II)