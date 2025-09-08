25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A CH-47 Chinook flight crew assigned to Bravo Company “Hill Climbers”, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), flies over the Northern Pacific Ocean during deck landing qualifications on the USS America, a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, Sept. 7, 2025. Flight crews from the 25th CAB trained alongside U.S. Marine V-22 Ospreys in deck landing qualifications to increase interoperability between the branches and strengthen the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)