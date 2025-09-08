Chef of the Quarter Live Cook-off

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Culinary specialists assigned to the 593d Corps Sustainment Command and 7th Infantry Division competed for the title "Chef of the Quarter" during a live cook-off modeled after the show "Top Chef," September 4, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Competitors were challenged to plan, create, and plate an entree and a dessert in two hours using a box of predetermined ingredients, including a mystery ingredient. Noncommissioned officers received additional items absent from the junior Soldiers' ingredient boxes, adding an extra challenge for NCOs in the competition.