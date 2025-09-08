Chef of the Quarter Live Cook-off

Culinary specialists assigned to the 593d Corps Sustainment Command and 7th Infantry Division competed for the title "Chef of the Quarter" during a live cook-off modeled after the show "Top Chef," September 4, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Competitors were challenged to plan, create, and plate an entree and a dessert in two hours using a box of predetermined ingredients, including a mystery ingredient. Noncommissioned officers received additional items absent from the junior Soldiers' ingredient boxes, adding an extra challenge for NCOs in the competition.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 13:41
|Photo ID:
|9301796
|VIRIN:
|250904-A-HL390-1654
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
