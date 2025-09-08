Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chef of the Quarter Live Cook-off [Image 13 of 15]

    Chef of the Quarter Live Cook-off

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class P. Behringer 

    593d Corps Sustainment Command

    Culinary specialists assigned to the 593d Corps Sustainment Command and 7th Infantry Division competed for the title "Chef of the Quarter" during a live cook-off modeled after the show "Top Chef," September 4, 2025, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Competitors were challenged to plan, create, and plate an entree and a dessert in two hours using a box of predetermined ingredients, including a mystery ingredient. Noncommissioned officers received additional items absent from the junior Soldiers' ingredient boxes, adding an extra challenge for NCOs in the competition.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 13:41
    Photo ID: 9301780
    VIRIN: 250904-A-HL390-1091
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chef of the Quarter Live Cook-off [Image 15 of 15], by SFC P. Behringer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chef
    Culinary specialist
    Connelly Cup
    competition
    dining facility

