    ACC command team visits Beale Air Force Base [Image 3 of 4]

    ACC command team visits Beale Air Force Base

    WHEATLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command gives a speech at the 2025 Beale Air Force Ball at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Wheatland, California, Sept. 5, 2025. This year’s ball was hosted by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and commemorated the Air Force’s 78th birthday and served as a tribute to honor the legacy, achievements and milestones of the Air Force since its founding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 12:02
    Photo ID: 9301158
    VIRIN: 250905-F-LE520-1320
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.55 MB
    Location: WHEATLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, ACC command team visits Beale Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Beale AFB
    Air Force Ball
    78th Birthday
    Community
    General Spain

