U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command gives a speech at the 2025 Beale Air Force Ball at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Wheatland, California, Sept. 5, 2025. This year’s ball was hosted by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and commemorated the Air Force’s 78th birthday and served as a tribute to honor the legacy, achievements and milestones of the Air Force since its founding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 12:02
|Photo ID:
|9301158
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-LE520-1320
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|WHEATLAND, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC command team visits Beale Air Force Base [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Alexis Pentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.