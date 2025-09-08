ACC command team visits Beale Air Force Base

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command gives a speech at the 2025 Beale Air Force Ball at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Wheatland, California, Sept. 5, 2025. This year’s ball was hosted by the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and commemorated the Air Force’s 78th birthday and served as a tribute to honor the legacy, achievements and milestones of the Air Force since its founding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Pentzer)