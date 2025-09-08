Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 09.09.2025 06:47 Photo ID: 9300700 VIRIN: 250815-N-DD288-7180 Resolution: 2170x3858 Size: 996.22 KB Location: IT

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USNMRTC Sigonella Awards Ceremony 15AUG2025 [Image 21 of 21], by LT Levi Sheckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.