Lieutenant Henry A. Lumpkin stands at attention in formation while observing USNMRTC Sigonella awards ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2025 06:47
|Photo ID:
|9300700
|VIRIN:
|250815-N-DD288-7180
|Resolution:
|2170x3858
|Size:
|996.22 KB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNMRTC Sigonella Awards Ceremony 15AUG2025 [Image 21 of 21], by LT Levi Sheckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.