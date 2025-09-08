Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNMRTC Sigonella Awards Ceremony 15AUG2025 [Image 13 of 21]

    USNMRTC Sigonella Awards Ceremony 15AUG2025

    ITALY

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Lt. Levi Sheckley 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Anastasia J. Levitski, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, is presented a Flag Letter of Commendation (FLOC) at the command’s monthly award ceremony by Capt. Aaron J. Frank, Executive Officer, NMRTC Sigonella on August 15, 2025.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 06:47
    Photo ID: 9300697
    VIRIN: 250815-N-DD288-4945
    Resolution: 3849x5806
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: IT
    This work, USNMRTC Sigonella Awards Ceremony 15AUG2025 [Image 21 of 21], by LT Levi Sheckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

