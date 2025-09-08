USNMRTC Sigonella Awards Ceremony 15AUG2025

Hospital Corpsman Second Class Mitchell P. Berry, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, is presented the Flag Letter of Commendation (FLOC) at the command’s monthly award ceremony by Capt. Aaron J. Frank, Executive Officer, NMRTC Sigonella on August 15, 2025.
