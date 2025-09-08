USNMRTC Sigonella Awards Ceremony 15AUG2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman Third Class Anastasia J. Levitski, assigned to U.S. Navy Medicine and Readiness Training Command (NMRTC) Sigonella, is presented a Flag Letter of Commendation (FLOC) at the command’s monthly award ceremony by Capt. Aaron J. Frank, Executive Officer, NMRTC Sigonella on August 15, 2025.