U.S. and U.K. Forces Respond to Civil Protest at Saber Junction 25

Civilians interrogate British Army soldiers with the 15th Air Assault Support Squadron during a civil control simulation as part of exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 8, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. These actors, playing the role of evacuated refugees seeking answers for their displacement, aggressively challenged soldiers and their ability to follow rules of engagement and proper handling of escalation. JMRC's Saber Junction enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and Partner nations, enabling them to respond rapidly to any threat. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)