    U.S. and U.K. Forces Respond to Civil Protest at Saber Junction 25 [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S. and U.K. Forces Respond to Civil Protest at Saber Junction 25

    HOHENFELS, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Makayla Panzer 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Civilians interrogate British Army soldiers with the 15th Air Assault Support Squadron during a civil control simulation as part of exercise Saber Junction 25, Sept. 8, 2025, at Joint Multinational Readiness Center's (JMRC) Hohenfels Training Area, Germany. These actors, playing the role of evacuated refugees seeking answers for their displacement, aggressively challenged soldiers and their ability to follow rules of engagement and proper handling of escalation. JMRC's Saber Junction enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and Partner nations, enabling them to respond rapidly to any threat. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Pfc. Makayla Panzer, 114th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.09.2025 06:39
    Photo ID: 9300682
    VIRIN: 250908-Z-JX550-1067
    Resolution: 3115x4673
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    JMRC
    7ATC
    SaberJunction
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

