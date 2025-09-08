USS Higgins Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 24, 2025) Cmdr. Ronald Jenkins, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), gives remarks at the Higgins change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor, Guam, Aug. 24. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)