    USS Higgins Holds Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8]

    USS Higgins Holds Change of Command Ceremony

    APRA HARBOR, GUAM

    08.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    APRA HARBOR, Guam (Aug. 24, 2025) Cmdr. Ronald Jenkins, outgoing commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76), gives remarks at the Higgins change of command ceremony onboard Naval Base Guam in Apra Harbor, Guam, Aug. 24. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trevor Hale)

