West Virginia National Guard Soldiers Patrol Stadium-Armory Metro Station

U.S. Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard conduct a routine patrol at the Stadium-Armory Metro Station in Washington D.C., Sept. 8, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. James Mason)