    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Capt. James Mason 

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the West Virginia National Guard conduct a routine patrol at the Stadium-Armory Metro Station in Washington D.C., Sept. 8, 2025. About 2,300 National Guard members are supporting the D.C. Safe and Beautiful Task Force providing critical support to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in ensuring the safety of all who live, work and visit the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. James Mason)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 22:49
    Photo ID: 9300390
    VIRIN: 250908-A-WJ211-4200
    Resolution: 5795x4164
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Virginia National Guard Soldiers Patrol Stadium-Armory Metro Station [Image 9 of 9], by CPT James Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

