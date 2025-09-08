Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRADOC Commander Talks Artillery at the Annual Fires Symposium 2025 [Image 3 of 3]

    TRADOC Commander Talks Artillery at the Annual Fires Symposium 2025

    LAWTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2025

    Photo by Edward Muniz 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Training and Doctrine Command commander Gen. Gary Brito briefs senior Field and Air Defense Artillery leaders at the annual Fires Symposium, April 9, 2025, in Lawton, Okla.

    Air Defense Artillery
    Fort Sill
    Fires Center of Excellence
    BOLC
    Training and Doctrine Command
    Field Artillery

