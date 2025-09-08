Date Taken: 01.24.2024 Date Posted: 09.08.2025 14:09 Photo ID: 9299618 VIRIN: 240124-A-IY775-3426 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.7 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater) Senior Leader Summit, Fort Eisenhower, Augusta, by Tracy Lynge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.