Fort Rucker Ed Center Graduation 2025

    FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Kelly Morris    

    Fort Rucker Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Rucker Education Center conducts its 2025 Combined College Graduation Ceremony honoring graduates from Fort Rucker and Camp Shelby, Miss., at the U.S. Army Aviation Museum September 5, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 14:04
    Photo ID: 9299612
    VIRIN: 250905-A-LO141-7263
    Resolution: 6639x3929
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: FORT RUCKER, ALABAMA, US
