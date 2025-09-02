Tom Stokesberry walks back to his vehicle after being first on scene and providing medical care to a woman who flipped her car off the road in Humboldt County, June 2022. (Photos courtesy of Jessica Stokesberry)
Beyond the Firelines: Once a Life Saver, Always a Life Saver
