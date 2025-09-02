Uncrewed Aircraft Specialist Chris Brenzel keeps a watchful eye on his aircraft as it carries out an automated flight plan. This mission will collect data on the surrounding forest to help manage the forest and land.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 12:52
|Photo ID:
|9299306
|VIRIN:
|230726-O-NM884-7674
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Eye on the Forest [Image 14 of 14], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.