BG Mark Miles relinquishes command to BG Charles "Rob" Parker in a change of command ceremony at Club Meade, Fort Meade, Maryland.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 11:24
|Photo ID:
|9299113
|VIRIN:
|220622-A-IY775-2720
|Resolution:
|1024x576
|Size:
|179 KB
|Location:
|MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater) Change of Command [Image 32 of 32], by Tracy Lynge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.