    7th Signal Command (Theater) Change of Command [Image 28 of 32]

    7th Signal Command (Theater) Change of Command

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2022

    Photo by Tracy Lynge 

    7th Signal Command

    BG Mark Miles relinquishes command to BG Charles "Rob" Parker in a change of command ceremony at Club Meade, Fort Meade, Maryland.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 11:24
    Photo ID: 9299105
    VIRIN: 220622-A-IY775-7105
    Resolution: 1024x576
    Size: 174.7 KB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Signal Command (Theater) Change of Command [Image 32 of 32], by Tracy Lynge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

