NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 21, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 2nd Class David Zazueta and Midshipman 2nd Class Gonzalo Rojas tour the Spanish Flotilla de Aeronaves during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Aug. 21, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 07:45
|Photo ID:
|9298840
|VIRIN:
|250821-N-BO832-1002
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|3.57 MB
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, United States Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour Naval Station Rota [Image 2 of 2], by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.