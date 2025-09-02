United States Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour Naval Station Rota

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 21, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 2nd Class David Zazueta and Midshipman 2nd Class Gonzalo Rojas tour the Spanish Flotilla de Aeronaves during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Aug. 21, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)