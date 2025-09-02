Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour Naval Station Rota [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    United States Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour Naval Station Rota

    SPAIN

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 21, 2025) U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 2nd Class David Zazueta, right, and Midshipman 2nd Class Gonzalo Rojas, left, tour the Spanish ship Castilla, during a visit to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Aug. 21, 2025. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 07:45
    Photo ID: 9298839
    VIRIN: 250821-N-BO832-1001
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 4.06 MB
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour Naval Station Rota [Image 2 of 2], by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour Naval Station Rota
    United States Naval Academy Midshipmen Tour Naval Station Rota

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Midshipmen
    tour
    NAVSTA Rota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download