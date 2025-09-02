USS Mitscher (DDG 57) junior officer receives SWO pin

Lt. j.g. Yenuel Ortiz receives his Surface Warfare Officer insignia from Lt. Cmdr. Peter Frost on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57), Sep. 4, 2025. Mitscher, as part of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William McCann)
