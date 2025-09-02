Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250904-N-BW367-1020 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 4, 2025) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Gianni Anderson from Richfield, Wisconsin assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) sweeps the hangar bay while in the North Pacific Ocean, Sept. 4. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2025
    Date Posted: 09.08.2025 01:40
    Photo ID: 9298643
    VIRIN: 250904-N-BW367-1020
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.26 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Preservation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Restoration
    Hangarbay
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Painting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download