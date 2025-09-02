U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, secure an incoming pallet onto a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility maintain round-the-clock operations to ensure swift, decisive responses to emerging threats alongside Coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2025 01:39
|Photo ID:
|9298641
|VIRIN:
|250829-F-MC101-1124
|Resolution:
|2587x1727
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Agile Spartan 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Mark Colmenares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.