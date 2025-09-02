Exercise Agile Spartan 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 40th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, secure an incoming pallet onto a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Agile Spartan within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Aug. 29, 2025. Airmen deployed to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility maintain round-the-clock operations to ensure swift, decisive responses to emerging threats alongside Coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Colmenares)